Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 208.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

