Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Shares of DLR traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.49. 1,613,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.70. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

