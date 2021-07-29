Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $1.75 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00218259 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

