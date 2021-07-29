Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,897 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.50% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

EGRX opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

