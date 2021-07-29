Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Sapiens International worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

