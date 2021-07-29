Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.84 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

