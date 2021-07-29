Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,147 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 181,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

