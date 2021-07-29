Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 272,918 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLP stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

