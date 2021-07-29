Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,877 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.93. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

