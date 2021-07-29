Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,805 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.42% of Clearfield worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

CLFD stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

