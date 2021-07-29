Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 125,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 181,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000.

