Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.83 target price on Direct Line Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

