DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.46.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.