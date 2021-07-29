Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNHBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 31,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

