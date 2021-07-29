Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS DNFGY remained flat at $$45.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

