DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

