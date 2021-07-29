DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 430.15 ($5.62). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 428.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 1,930,518 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SMDS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 425.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

