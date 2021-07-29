Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,345. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

