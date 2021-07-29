Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 1,233,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.