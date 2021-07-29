Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.32 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPM. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.43.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.92. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9986541 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

