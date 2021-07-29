Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.80 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €40.66 ($47.84) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of €39.74 ($46.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

