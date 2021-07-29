e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,739 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,465 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

