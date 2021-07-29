East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

