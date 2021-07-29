Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

