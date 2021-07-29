EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $197.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

EGP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 148,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

