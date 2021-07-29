easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

easyJet stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

