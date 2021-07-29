Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

