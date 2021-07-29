Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
