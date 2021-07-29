Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 254.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYND opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.48. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

