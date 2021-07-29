Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

