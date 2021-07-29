Eaton Vance Management Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

