Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

