Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

