Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.07

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $28.90. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ellomay Capital during the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

