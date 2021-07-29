Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 3,492,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,909. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

