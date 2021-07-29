Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.37. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,134 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

