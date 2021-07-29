Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 171,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.