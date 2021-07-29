Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 20,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137,400. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.