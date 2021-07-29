Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.85. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 310,159 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$295.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5328648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.