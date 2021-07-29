EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

EQT stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 17,159,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

