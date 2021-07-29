Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$110.69 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$174.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.53.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.68. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.