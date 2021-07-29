Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.