Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.97. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,074. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

