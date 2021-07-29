Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

