ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,149.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $560,505.03 and $48,149.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,284,345 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,011 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

