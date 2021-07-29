Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
