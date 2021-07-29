ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

