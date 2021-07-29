essensys (LON:ESYS) PT Raised to GBX 345

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ESYS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,161. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. essensys has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.41.

In other essensys news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of essensys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

