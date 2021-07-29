Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.210-$12.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.60. 308,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,491. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

