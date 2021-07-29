Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 116.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 56,141 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,330,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.