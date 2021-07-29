Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

ERFSF opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.06. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

